Today only, Pottery Barn takes up to 70% off select items + 20% off sitewide

Pottery Barn’s Premiere Event is happening today only. Save up to 70% off select items as marked and take 20% off everything else storewide with code SUNSHINE. Free shipping applies on most non-sale items after coupon. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Torrey All-Weather Wicker Chaise that’s available for $961, which is $413 off the original rate. This chaise is a perfect option for laying out in the sun and its all weather wicker is not only very stylish but will stay looking nice for years. This chaise also comes with a cushion that’s quick-drying, which is perfect if you have a pool or pond. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Pottery Barn include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!