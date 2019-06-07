Today only, Pottery Barn takes up to 70% off select items + 20% off sitewide

- Jun. 7th 2019 12:57 pm ET

0

Pottery Barn’s Premiere Event is happening today only. Save up to 70% off select items as marked and take 20% off everything else storewide with code SUNSHINE. Free shipping applies on most non-sale items after coupon. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Torrey All-Weather Wicker Chaise that’s available for $961, which is $413 off the original rate. This chaise is a perfect option for laying out in the sun and its all weather wicker is not only very stylish but will stay looking nice for years. This chaise also comes with a cushion that’s quick-drying, which is perfect if you have a pool or pond. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Pottery Barn include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
pottery barn

pottery barn

About the Author