Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Stand $50 (23% off), more

- Jun. 7th 2019 10:26 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Qi Fast Charge Stand for $49.95 shipped. Regularly fetching $65, that’s good for a 23% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, it still sells for $80 directly from Samsung. With room for your Galaxy handset and wearable, this charging stand is a perfect addition to your Samsung kit. With the ability to dish out 7.5W of power, this is a notable option for simplifying a nightstand charging setup. Also includes a USB-C charging cable and wall adapter. Over 535 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Nulaxy Aluminum 10W Qi Charging Stand: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • dodocool 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger w/ USB-C: $16 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
  • Control your home theater and stream content: Fire TV Cube 4K $60 (Reg. $120)
  • BESTEK 4-Port USB Universal Travel Adapter: $20 (Reg. $38) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 2IBA2YEI
  • Save $60 on the Homekit-enabled August Smart Lock Pro, now at $170
  • Mpow Adjustable Air Vent Mount: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code MP08606L
  • Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch tracks sleep + heart rate at $160 ($40 off)

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • OLEBR 3-in-1 iPhone Charging Stand: $12 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 665V66DN
  • TaoTronics ANC Bluetooth Headphones: $28 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
    • w/ code 463PNAKE
  • RAVPower Dual Port 17W Wall Charger 2-Pack: $12.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code NWDMPBYS
  • MFi Lightning Cable 3-Pack: $8 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code JDB8RIYO
  • SoundPEATS P5 Portable 24W Bluetooth Speaker: $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 4WYGM5WV

Keep your smartphone and smartwatch powered up with this Samsung wireless charging duo. Fast Charge technology reduces wait times when you need access to your devices, while the slim design fits neatly on a nightstand or desk. A built-in fan keeps this charger cool for added safety. Charge two phones at once. Pad charging also supports charging for Gear S3 or later Samsung smartwatches

Compatible with Samsung Gear S3, Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch devices as well as Samsung smartphones, this Samsung wireless charging duo offers versatile usage options. Includes Fast Charge wall charger and USB-C cable

