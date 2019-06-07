Smartphone Accessories: Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Stand $50 (23% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Qi Fast Charge Stand for $49.95 shipped. Regularly fetching $65, that’s good for a 23% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, it still sells for $80 directly from Samsung. With room for your Galaxy handset and wearable, this charging stand is a perfect addition to your Samsung kit. With the ability to dish out 7.5W of power, this is a notable option for simplifying a nightstand charging setup. Also includes a USB-C charging cable and wall adapter. Over 535 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Keep your smartphone and smartwatch powered up with this Samsung wireless charging duo. Fast Charge technology reduces wait times when you need access to your devices, while the slim design fits neatly on a nightstand or desk. A built-in fan keeps this charger cool for added safety. Charge two phones at once. Pad charging also supports charging for Gear S3 or later Samsung smartwatches
Compatible with Samsung Gear S3, Gear Sport and Galaxy Watch devices as well as Samsung smartphones, this Samsung wireless charging duo offers versatile usage options. Includes Fast Charge wall charger and USB-C cable
