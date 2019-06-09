The annual Father’s Day sale at Amazon is now live with discounts on nearly every in-house device, including Fire TV, Kindle, Echo smart speakers and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Amazon Father’s Day sale is a great way to outfit dad with some new tech this year, whether it’s introducing Alexa for the first time or hooking him up with his first 4K streamer.

By far and away the most notable deal is an Echo Show bundled with a free Echo Dot and a Philips Hue bulb for $179.99. The smart display alone usually sells for $230, but then you get an extra $70 worth of value with the latest Echo Dot and a Philips Hue light bulb. If Dad is just starting to dabble in the world of Alexa, this is a great way to help him out. Echo Show lets you call up the weather, watch videos, and even called loved ones. Echo Dot is a great secondary speaker in any Alexa smart home, and the bulb helps expand Philips Hue setups as well. With stellar 4.4/5 star ratings, this is certainly the highlight of this year’s Amazon Father’s Day sale.

Other notable deals from the 2019 Amazon Father’s Day sale include:

You can check out all the other Amazon Father’s Day sale deals on this landing page. Don’t forget, Amazon is also discounting just about every Ring smart home device as well for Father’s Day, so don’t miss our previous coverage here. If you’re looking for a more bargain-focused gift, check out our guide from earlier this week with top picks under $20.

Amazon Echo Show features:

Bigger sound, better screen – Premium speakers with Dolby processing let you stream music and books in crisp, stereo sound. With a vibrant 10″ HD screen for watching videos, movies and TV shows – in a new fabric design.

Your new digital photo frame – Personalize the screen with your photos or ask Alexa to show your photos.

Alexa can show you more – Watch movies and shows from Prime Video, stream live TV with a Hulu subscription, or music videos from Vevo. See song lyrics and album art with Amazon Music or stream from Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Audible and more.

Connect with others – Make video calls to anyone with Skype, the Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show.

Your new kitchen companion – Watch recipe videos, cook along to step-by-step recipes, set timers, and add items to your shopping list.

