Father’s Day gift guide: Must-haves for dad all under $20

Father’s Day is under two weeks away and that means you need to start thinking about gifts for dad. Of course, every year there is the usual smattering of ideas out there but we’re simplifying it this year to make things easy. Below you’ll find six ideas for dad, all of which are under $20. Whether pops is an athlete, nerd, or foodie, we have something for everyone in our 2019 Father’s Day gift guide. Head below for all of our top picks.

Father’s Day gifts for the outdoorsman

Whether Dad is a hunter or just gets a lot of packages, it’s always a good idea to have a knife or multi-tool on-hand. We’ve previously rounded up all of the best options out there starting at $5. But we had to make one choice for our Father’s Day gift guide, and we’re going with the Gerber Paraframe. A lightweight design and titanium build highlight this knife which typically sells for around $15.

Looking for something even more low-key? Check out this 11-function multi-tool with a minimalist stainless steel build. For just a few dollars, you can add a can opener, wrench, screwdriver, and more to Dad’s wallet. I reviewed a similar version recently, and I’m still carrying it around in my wallet. Its arguably the easiest buy in our Father’s Day gift guide.

Gamer dads unite with these Father’s Day gift guide picks

We know the gamer dads are out there. Whether they grew up with NES, PlayStation or Xbox, you can guess that fire still burns deep in their hearts. So what you do get the gamer dad? Well, here are a few ideas.

Have you seen Tiny Arcade’s offerings? Popular retro games like Frogger, Pac-Man, Space Invaders and more have been shrunk down to table-top versions for gaming fun just about anywhere. Best of all? Each one comes in at under $20, no matter the title.

For the gaming history buff, hook dad up with The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox. Covering everything from Atari, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, this coffee table book is going to be a hit with any gaming dad.

Must-haves for any foodie dad

Does dad like to cook? Grill? Eat? Well a cast iron pan or skillet is a must-have for any chef. Lodge makes some of the best cast iron accessories out there, but this best-selling 10-inch option is a true necessity. I purchased one of these recently expecting to just use it for eggs. Turns out, it’s great companion on the grill too. Oh, and don’t get me started about collaborating with sous vide meals. In all honesty, everyone should have a cast iron skillet and this affordable option is a great place to start.

Like any good dad, we’re guessing your pops likes to host a good BBQ. This best-selling patty press is perfect making hamburgers, veggie burgers and other grill-top meals. At around $15, it’s an easy buy for the foodie in your family tree.

Any other Father’s Day gift guide ideas we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

