Stock up on discounted App Store credit: $100 iTunes gift card $85 (15% off)

The official PayPal eBay store is now offering $100 iTunes Gift Cards for just $85 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 15% off your next purchase at any of Apple’s digital marketplaces including games, apps, TV shows and much more. In fact, this one of the only ways to get even deeper deals on the app, TV show and movie price drops we post on a regular basis. You can also use these discounted cards towards Apple subscription services. More details below.

Speaking of which, you’ll find all of today’s best iOS price drops right here along with some great movie and TV show discounts you can double down on including The Office Complete Series and many more. We also have some Xbox gift cards on sale right now at 15% off if you’re looking for some digital gaming deals.

iTunes Gift Cards:

