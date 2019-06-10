GE and Jasco’s long-running partnership has given smart home owners some of the most notable Z-Wave devices. Today the two brands have refreshed the lineup of Enbrighten devices with five new releases. Featuring improved security and several form-factor changes to ease the installation process, Jasco’s latest are now available for purchase. More below for a closer look at all five of the new additions.

Jasco debuts new line of GE-branded Z-Wave accessories

Today’s announcement from the two companies brings with it five new smart light switches. Each of the new releases improve upon previous products in GE’s Enbrighten lineup of Z-Wave accessories. Across the releases, there are three main enhancements which have made their way into the latest-generation Jasco devices.

At first glance, the most notable change enters as a new space-saving design that’s said to be 20% smaller than previous models. Deemed the QuickFit design, all five of the Jasco’s Z-Wave light switches will feature this compact form-factor. Not only will the devices fit into a wider range of in-wall housings, but the smaller casings should also help make installation more straight forward.

These newly-debuted designs are also joined by SimpleWire technology, which brings auto line-load sensing terminals into the mix. Just like QuickFit design, this inclusion helps make installing all of the new devices simpler thanks to “eliminating the guesswork when testing line and load wires.” Plus for multi-switch setups, dual offset ground ports are included to reduce wire congestion.

Finally, Jasco has bolstered the five new accessories’ security, incorporating new S2 and SmartStart technologies. This combination ensures that light switches have a secure connection through device-specific codes. It also brings automatic pairing into the mix, removing the tedious task of initially configuring GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave devices.

New GE Z-Wave Enbrighten accessories are now available

All five of Jasco’s new GE Z-Wave Enbrighten accessories are now available for purchase. You’ll find them at authorized retailers like direct from GE or Jasco. It’s expected we’ll see the releases debut on Amazon as well. Today’s announcement brings refreshed versions of the following devices:

Enbrighten Smart Dimmer: $50

Enbrighten Smart Switch: $45

Enbrighten Smart Paddle Switch: $45

Enbrighten Add-On Switch: $25

Enbrighten Add-On Paddle Switch: $25

Compared to the previous generation versions of the Jasco devices, prices have increased by $5 across the board. If that mark-up isn’t worth any of the added features, then be sure to check out the previous models.

9to5Toys’ Take:

GE and Jasco make some of my personal favorite Z-Wave devices on the market. Today’s debut brings some major quality of life changes into the lineup that will surely help cut down the friction for new installs. But with a $5 price increase from the previous generation models, I’m not so sure the headlining features will be enough to sway buyers towards the new releases. Regardless, it’s nice to see some new releases from the company, given it’s been nearly a year since the last notable new product.

