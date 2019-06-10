Get up to $250 off Nintendo Switch w/ PlayStation/Xbox trade-ins for E3 2019

While Sony and Microsoft are literally blowing out consoles, subscription services and games right now, Nintendo has been a little quieter. However, one notable offer comes by way of GameStop trade-ins. You can now receive up to $250 towards the purchase of a Nintendo Switch by trading in your PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, or handheld. Head below for all the details.

Considering deals on Nintendo Switch have still been quite light at best — usually something like $20 to $35 off — there is some serious value to be had here. To receive the full $250 credit you’ll have to part with a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One. But you can also get $200 in credit with a PS4 Slim, PS4 Original or Xbox One S. The credit value drops from there to $100 and $75 with the original Xbox and select Nintendo/Sony handheld consoles, respectively. While most gamers aren’t likely to drop a PS4 Pro or Xbox One down, $200 or even $100 off a Nintendo Switch is basically unheard of. If there’s no value for you left in your Sony/Microsoft machine, put them to good use with a Nintendo Switch trade-in.

According to Nintendo, this deal will be live from now through June 15th. More details below.

We are just minutes away from the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference, which will be followed by Square Enix tonight. If there’s anything you missed from the big Microsoft, EA and Bethesda shows over the weekend, here’s everything you need to see.

Nintendo Switch E3 2019 Trade-In Deal:

Offer valid 6/9/19 – 6/15/19 at participating locations. While supplies last. Credit details: PS4 Pro or Xbox One X trades = up to $250, PS4 or Xbox One S trades = up to $200, Xbox One Original trades = up to $100, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, or PS Vita trades = up to $75. See retailer for additional details and availability. Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value. Defective items may be eligible for trade at a lesser value. Trades subject to manager approval. Cannot be combined with any other offer. See store associate for details. No dealers. Offer valid in the United States and Guam only. Void where prohibited. GameStop, Inc. reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the offer for any reason without notice.

