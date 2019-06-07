E3 2019 sale quietly started last night with hundreds of digital game deals, but now all (most) of the major price drops are live. That includes everything from the new Forntite bundle to a series of PS4 Pro configurations, a deep discount on PS Plus and much more. Head below for everything.

PlayStation E3 2019 Sale:

First up let’s take a look at the PlayStation E3 2019 sale. This year’s Days of Play sale is filled with some great console deals. As expected, it has rolled over to most retailers including some custom options on eBay. But one standout deal would have to be the 1 year of PlayStation Plus for just $39.99 shipped. We are seeing this deal live at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Regularly $60, this is a $20 discount and the current best price out there. While we have seen them drop slightly lower, that is almost unheard of. At $40, we recommend you stock up at the discounted rate. You can stack them on top of each other to extend your PS Plus subscription even longer. We are still waiting for PlayStation Now to drop down in price. But for now, let’s get on to the PlayStation hardware deals.

Xbox E3 2019 Sale:

As we mentioned earlier, Microsoft’s digital game E3 2019 sale launched last night with hundreds of titles. That includes everything from Cuphead and Borderlands: Game of the Year to The Division 2, Disney Afternoon Collection, Sekiro and many more. The new Xbox One S Fortnite Battle Royale Special Edition is now available for purchase at $249 from Amazon. Regularly $300, Microsoft is dropping the price $50 for the E3 2019 sale. Also matched at GameStop and Best Buy. Pre-orders were already live on this one for a few days now, so jump in as it might sell out on you. Now let’s take a look at some of the best Xbox hardware deals now live.

More:

And remember you can score even deeper deals in the Xbox E3 2019 sale with this $100 gift card for $89. Then be sure to swing by our E3 2019 Guide for all the latest news, deals game announcements and more.

