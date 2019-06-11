The genre-defying Evoland on iOS now matching the all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)

The genre-defying Evoland for iOS is now on sale for $1. Regularly $5, today’s deal is matching the all-time low. “As you progress through the game, you unlock new technologies, gameplay systems and ever-improving graphics.” The game ranges from an “old school 2D action/adventure to active time battles and full 3D action.” There are no annoying IAPs to get in the way and it carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Along with R.B.I Baseball for iOS now matching its all-time low, we have loads of solid price drops in this morning’s roundup. Do yourself a favor and go score some discounted iTunes credit to get even deeper deals.

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $5)

