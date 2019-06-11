R.B.I. Baseball 19 for iOS now matching all-time low at $5 (Reg. $7)

R.B.I. Baseball 19 for iOS is now on sale for $4.99. Regularly $7, this has only seen one price drop before now with today’s deal matching the all-time low. Along with “hundreds of new animations, brand new player models, every official 2019 uniform” and improved ball physics, we also get Franchise Mode. You can manage “your dream team” throughout multiple seasons while dealing with free agents and the trade deadline. It also features over 165 legendary players like “Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, or Reggie Jackson.” Rated 4+ stars from over 800 gamers. More details below.

R.B.I. Baseball 19:

R.B.I. Baseball 19 has more additions and improvements than ever before, delivering Franchise Mode and heightened authenticity to deliver a genuine MLB experience – not to mention hundreds of new animations, brand new player models, every official 2019 uniform, more player gear, improved ball physics and environments, and more!

