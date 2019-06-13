The Xbox One S 1TB just hit the best price of the summer at $169 shipped, more

Newegg via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console for $169.15 shipped. The price will drop from $199 automatically in the cart. While just about all Xbox One S bundles with a game are on sale for $250, down from the usual $300 right now for E3 2019, today’s deal is the overall lowest total we have tracked this summer. The basic Xbox One S bundle without games sells for $208 via third-party Amazon sellers, for comparison. If you’re looking for an extra media player or an Xbox for the lake house, this is a great opportunity to grab one. But as we mentioned, there are loads of Xbox One console deals live right now. Head below for all the details.

Score yourself a dual Xbox One controller charger for your new setup. The AmazonBasics model is just $25, but we have also have the Fosman dual power station for just $12 Prime shipped.

We still have up to $200 off Xbox One X in our E3 2019 game deal roundup. That’s on top of big time deals on the new all-digital model and the purple Fortnite E3 configuration. As for actual games, you’ll find some of the best deals of the year still live right here.

Xbox One S 1TB Console:

Take your home entertainment to the next level, with the Xbox One S. Improved on the acclaimed Xbox One, this new S version brings all your favorite features, as well a host of improvements into a 40% smaller package than the original console. Play the greatest games lineup, including Xbox 360 classics, on a beautiful console that supports vertical placement (vertical stand sold separately). Experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range.

