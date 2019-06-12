Keep your Xbox One controllers charges w/ this dual power station for $12

SF Planet (99% positive feedback over the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Dual Xbox One Controller Charging Station for $11.96 shipped when the code GKWN94PR is used at checkout. Note: Be sure to choose SF Planet not fulfilled by Amazon on the landing page to redeem the coupon. Normally over $25, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you paid attention to E3 2019 at all, you likely found at least one new game you’d love to play. If so, then you’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to go for long gaming sessions with this two-pack of rechargeable Xbox batteries. With these batteries, you’ll enjoy up to 33 hours of gameplay before they die and need to be recharged again. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 2,000 gamers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

This is about the best price you’ll see on an Xbox One rechargeable battery kit. The official single battery setup is $20 at Amazon, and the AmazonBasics model for two devices is still $15. If you’re really trying to save some extra cash, pick up the official Xbox One Charging Cable for less than $10 Prime shipped.

If you need to game even more, check out the Fosmon Quad Pro Charging Station for Xbox One which was just launched. It not only charges the two controllers, but it also charges two backup batteries to keep you gaming even longer.

Fosmon Dual Xbox One Charging Station features:

[XBOX ONE CONTROLLER CHARGER] Say goodbye to AA batteries! With Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charger you will no longer need to keep buying batteries for your controller.

[COMPATIBLE WITH XBOX ONE / ONE S / ONE X CONTROLLERS] This controller charging station works for Xbox One / One S / One X controllers.

[LONGER BATTERY LIFE] Fosmon’s Xbox One controller charging station’s 1000mah NiMH battery packs provide up to 30-33 hours of play time.

[EASY TO USE] When not gaming, simply put the equipped Xbox One Controller on the Charging Station and it will begin charging automatically without needing to remove the battery. The green LED indicator will blink when the controller is being charged, and stays lit to signal that charging is complete.

[LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY] This product comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Please refer to Fosmon’s website for more information.

