Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Gold $26, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

- Jun. 13th 2019 9:30 am ET

Today is the last day of E3 2019, but there are still loads of gaming deals to be had. That includes hundreds of dollars off high-end consoles from Microsoft and Sony, huge PS Plus deals and much more, just to name a few. Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition on digital format for Nintendo Switch at $26.40. Regularly $80, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Gold version. It includes the base game plus 16 new weapons, an exclusive new world, 8 solo challenges and 5 co-op maps. The standard version is currently on sale as part of Nintendo’s E3 2019 sale, although most of those price drops are now matched at Amazon. All of the best E3 2019 game deals still live are down below including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Kingdom Hearts III and many more. 

