Today’s Best E3 2019 Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Gold $26, Far Cry New Dawn $20, more

Today is the last day of E3 2019, but there are still loads of gaming deals to be had. That includes hundreds of dollars off high-end consoles from Microsoft and Sony, huge PS Plus deals and much more, just to name a few. Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition on digital format for Nintendo Switch at $26.40. Regularly $80, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the Gold version. It includes the base game plus 16 new weapons, an exclusive new world, 8 solo challenges and 5 co-op maps. The standard version is currently on sale as part of Nintendo’s E3 2019 sale, although most of those price drops are now matched at Amazon. All of the best E3 2019 game deals still live are down below including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Star Wars: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Kingdom Hearts III and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Newegg
- Using code EMCTBUW37 at checkout
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Days Gone $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or $36 on eBay
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $19 on eBay
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- MLB The Show 19 $35 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- The Last Guardian $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $25 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
