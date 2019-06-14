AirPlay 2 + Bluetooth make Libratone Zipp versatile: $100 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the factory-reconditioned Libratone Zipp AirPlay 2 Portable Speaker for $99.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. Originally $300, this speaker is currently $235 at Amazon in new condition, saving you $135 and making this deal the lowest we have tracked. With Airplay 2 baked right in, you can purchase several to create a multi-room playback experience. Since AirPlay 2 is an open platform, you can stream music to multiple speakers across different brands without a problem. Libratone touts that customers can expect 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Would you like to use AirPlay 2 while on-the-go? This $43 RAVPower Travel Router should be able to get the job done. Simply connect your iOS device and Libratone Zipp to its Wi-Fi signal and everything should be good to go.w

Libratone Zipp features:

Proprietary internal structure design with two 1” tweeter, one 4” subwoofer, two passive radiators and 360° cone, deliver a booming bass, accurate mid and clear high with zero distortion even at maximum volume.

You can stream whatever you want directly via AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect, don’t worry the signal, the Wi-Fi connection enable zero distance limitation, just take your music around house.

The ZIPP speaker feature a long-lasting 2400 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, supports up to 10 hours continuous playtime at 70% volume on a single charge, quick charge get back to full in about 2.5 hours, no need to worry the dying of music.

