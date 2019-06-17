In celebration of its birthday, you can now get a sweet Parallels Desktop deal. That includes 25% off the standard subscription along with price drops on a wide range of its other popular desktop applications. With the discount automatically applied in the cart, this sale will apply to the Parallels Desktop perpetual License, Parallels Desktop Standard 1-year subscription, Parallels Desktop PRO and Parallels Desktop Business Edition. Just note, the discount is valid for the first year on subscription offers. However, you’ll want to head below for ways to get some of these deals for even less.

Parallels Desktop Deal:

A new 1-year license to Parallels Desktop – an app that allows you to run Windows on your Mac, among other things – drops from $79.99 down to $59.99 direct from Parallels. However, that deal has now filtered its way over to Amazon where you’ll find trusted third-party sellers offering it for $49.25 shipped. That’s nearly 40% off and $10 better than the Parallels direct offer. But you will want to look at the direct prices on the other options and especially if you’re looking to upgrade from an older version. Upgrades are starting from just $37.49 on the standard Parallels Desktop app.

Parallels Desktop Features:

As we mentioned above, this Parallels Desktop deal brings one of the best Windows to Mac apps down to one of the best prices we have tracked. With absolutely no restarting required to flip over, it supports just about all Mac hardware plus even more. This isn’t only the ability to run Windows to look at files or use Windows apps, you can copy and paste from macOS to Windows as well. That’s on top of cross-operating system drag and drop, file sharing and more. Parallels Desktop can run hardcore, processor-intensive Windows apps on Mac like Adobe Photoshop, Visual Studio, or SketchUp.

More App Deals:

Parallels Desktop Deal Details:

Use Windows side by side with macOS® (no restarting required) on your MacBook®, MacBook Pro®, iMac®, iMac Pro®, Mac mini®, or Mac Pro®. Share files and folders, copy and paste images and text and drag and drop files between Mac and Windows applications. Make Windows invisible while still using its applications in Coherence mode. If you’re new to Mac, you can set Windows to occupy your entire screen, so it looks just like it would if you were using a Windows PC.

