Duet Display adds iOS touchscreen capabilities to your Mac for $10 (Reg. $15+)

One of the best-selling apps worldwide, Duet Display turns your iPad/iPhone into “the most advanced extra display for your Mac or PC”. Regularly $15 to $20, you can now download the iOS app for just $9.99. Only once in the last few years have we seen it go for less than this. All you have to do is buy and install the iOS app and make sure your Mac/PC has the free desktop app ready to go (download it here for free). The ex-Apple engineer developed app provides you with touchscreen support and loads of extra screen real estate. Rated 4+ stars from well over 15,000 users. More details below.

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $10 (Reg. $15)

Duet Display :

Duet turns your iPad or iPhone into the most advanced extra display for your Mac & PC. Developed by a team of ex-Apple engineers, Duet offers unparalleled performance and display quality – all with zero lag. To get started, plug your iPad into your desktop using your charging cable. The free Duet desktop app will automatically detect your device, and transform it into a high performance touchscreen display.

