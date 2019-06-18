Stay hydrated this summer w/ a Primo water dispenser for $95 (Reg. $140+)

- Jun. 18th 2019 7:04 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Primo Top-load Water Dispenser for $95 shipped. For comparison, it goes for closer to $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond while Lowe’s has it for around $140. You’ll find both a hot and cold side of this dispenser, giving you exactly the type of water you need. If you’re tired of the kids tracking mud and dirt through the house to get water from the fridge, just put one of these in the garage and everyone will be happy. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For those who don’t want to deal with a large water cooler, just pick up this Bluewave Big-mouth Water Dispenser for $20 Prime shipped. You’ll have to refill it yourself, and it won’t keep the water cool, but it’s a great way to stay hydrated without breaking the bank.

Primo Water Dispenser features:

  • Money-saving coupons for Primo water included
  • Ice-cold and cool water temperatures
  • Piping hot water with child-resistant safety feature
  • Spill-proof bottle holder with leak guard
  • Push button controls
  • Stainless steel accent
  • Stainless steel water reservoirs
  • Removable, stainless steel, dishwasher-safe drip tray
  • LED night light

