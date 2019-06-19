Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 30W USB-C PD Wall Charger $20 (33% off), more

- Jun. 19th 2019 10:19 am ET

AUKEY Store US via Amazon is currently offering its new 30W USB-C PD Ultra-Slim Wall Charger for $19.79 Prime shipped when code 2MAYKYUF has been used at checkout. You can score free delivery on orders over $25 as well. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 44% discount, is the first major price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. Thanks to its 30W output, this USB-C wall charger can power everything from your smartphone to tablets, a Nintendo Switch and more. Plus with a compact design, Aukey’s Ultra-Slim Charger lives up to its name and is an ideal addition to even the most compact everyday carry. Having just been released, so far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • UGREEN 3-Ft.MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGREEN35
  • Choetech USB-C to USB-A Charging Cord 6-Pack: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code Y5MDXHKO
  • VicTsing Car Bluetooth FM Transmitter w/ 2 USB ports: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code FEI8U5T3

Fast & Efficient Charging: High-speed, high-efficiency charger packs 30W of power to fast charge your iPhone XS / XS Max / XR, Nintendo Switch, MacBook Air, or other device that supports USB Power Delivery. Slim & Lightweight: This USB-C charger is lightweight and just 1” thick with foldable plug for convenience and portability. Handy for home, office, and on-the-go charging

USB Power Delivery 3.0: Next-generation, future-proof fast charging technology that charges your USB Type-C phone, tablet, or small laptop at up to 30W. Safe & Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

