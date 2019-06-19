CORSAIR’s customizable Glaive RGB Mouse drops to new low at $33 ($27 off)

Amazon offers the CORSAIR Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse for $32.89 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $2 more. Having originally sold for $60, which it still fetches directly from CORSAIR, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $50 at Newegg. That’s good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $7 and is a new all-time low. This gaming mouse has all the staples of an eSports-grade model, like a custom high-accuracy 16000 DPI optical sensor and of course, RGB lighting. One of the more unique aspects of CORSAIR’s Glaive is that it features interchangeable thumb grips to help make it comfortable for a wide range of gamers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 425 customers. Head below for more.

Those looking to add a little bit of flair into their gaming setup will find the AmazonBasics Gaming Mousepad to a be a notable option. At $17, it includes LED lighting and a slick surface to take full advantage of both options’ high-precision optical sensors.

CORSAIR Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse features:

CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB is the ultimate gaming mouse in performance and comfort. The contoured shape is designed for extended play. A custom high-accuracy 16000 DPI optical gaming sensor ensures maximum performance. CORSAIR GLAIVE RGB was engineered for unrivaled performance and unmatched comfort. Its contoured shape ensures pure comfort, hour after hour of gameplay. Customize for the way you play with interchangeable thumb grips, and experience the control of a mouse that is made for your hand.

