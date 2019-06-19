Take the kids to the Tiny Dentist while it’s FREE on iOS (Reg. $3)

Tiny Dentist for iOS is now available for FREE. The regularly $3 kids’ app has only gone free twice in the last 4+ years and today is one of those times. Last time it went free it only did so for slightly less than two days so be sure to jump in if you’re looking to keep the kids busy at the Tiny Dentist. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 users all-time, it has been downloaded 2,500,000+ times. Your mini players will have to fix a wide range of colorful character’s teeth with no third-party advertising or in-app purchases to get in the way. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

After you add Tiny Dentist to your library for the kids, check out the rest of today’s apps for yourself. We have great deals on titles like iWriter, iMPC Pro 2, Sputnik Eyes and more. We also spotted another solid freebie on The Great Coffee App.

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Captain Toad Treasure Trackers $27.50, Days Gone $36, more

Tiny Dentist:

Ever wanted swap places with your dentist? Today it’s possible with Tiny Dentist! Turn your iPhone/iPad into the dentist office! Learn about dental instruments and treatments and make teeth of dozens of patients healthy and good looking. Uncountable number of patients with lots of dental problems..Remove all traces of caries and fill the hole in the tooth.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!