Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sputnik Eyes, iWriter, more

- Jun. 19th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including The Great Coffee App, Tiny Dentist, iWriter, iMPC Pro 2, Sputnik Eyes and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basic Calculator Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Captain Toad Treasure Trackers $27.50, Days Gone $36, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Montage: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard