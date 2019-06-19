Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sputnik Eyes, iWriter, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including The Great Coffee App, Tiny Dentist, iWriter, iMPC Pro 2, Sputnik Eyes and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tiny Dentist: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basic Calculator Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2: $13 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Sputnik Eyes: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Nimian Legends: BrightRidge HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Expense Tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Montage: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

