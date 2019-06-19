The Great Coffee App for iOS is now FREE via the App Store (Reg. $3)

The Great Coffee App for iOS is now available for FREE on the App Store. Regularly $3, this is the first time we have seen the app go free since February. Both the last two times this one went free, it only did so for one day, so be sure to jump on this while you can. This one covers “popular espresso-based drinks and alternative brewing methods by an expert barista” with cross-section demos, videos of every step and a series of interesting facts, plus more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.

The Great Coffee App:

Demonstration of drinks in cross-section, videos of every step of the process, interesting facts about coffee, specially created music and impressive graphic design – all this will help expand your horizons and teach you about the world of Coffee. By covering the stages from beginner to expert, you will open up a whole new world of drinks, and may be one of them will become your favorite!

