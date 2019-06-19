Today’s Best Game Deals: Captain Toad Treasure $27.50, Days Gone $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on Nintendo Switch for $27.50. Shipping is free in order over $35; otherwise you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $40 on the eShop, it is currently on sale for $34 at Target and is now at the best price we can find. It starts at $41 on Amazon right now, for comparison. The Switch version features new stages based on Super Mario Odyssey Kingdoms and the ability to “play with a friend by sharing a pair of Joy-Con Controllers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Days Gone, The Last of Us Remastered, Diablo 3 Eternal, FIFA 20 pre-orders, Sonic Mania, Mega Man 11 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Mario is the latest to join the battle royale craze with Mario Royale

9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!