Today’s Best Game Deals: Captain Toad Treasure $27.50, Days Gone $36, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on Nintendo Switch for $27.50. Shipping is free in order over $35; otherwise you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly $40 on the eShop, it is currently on sale for $34 at Target and is now at the best price we can find. It starts at $41 on Amazon right now, for comparison. The Switch version features new stages based on Super Mario Odyssey Kingdoms and the ability to “play with a friend by sharing a pair of Joy-Con Controllers.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Days Gone, The Last of Us Remastered, Diablo 3 Eternal, FIFA 20 pre-orders, Sonic Mania, Mega Man 11 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Days Gone $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- The Last of Us Remastered $9 (Reg. $20) | eBay
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- SONIC FORCES $15 (Reg. $30) | Xbox
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $33 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $32 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Pokémon Let’s Go + Poké Ball $80 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
