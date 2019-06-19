PlayStation 4 Pro now $20 below E3 pricing at $330 shipped (Reg. $400)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $400, outside of a very limited Newegg offer, this is matching the best E3 2019 sale price. While retailers like Amazon are still honoring the official $50 summer price drop, today’s deal leaves an extra $20 in your pocket. We don’t expect to see PS4 Pro drop much lower than this, if at all, over the next few months. It’s hard to imagine it going much lower than this for Black Friday, although it is possible. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Score yourself a dual controller charger and a year of PS Plus to go with your new PS4 Pro. While we did see Sony’s online subscription go for a few bucks less over E3 2019, you can still grab 12 months for just $40.99 shipped on eBay (Reg. $60). Head over to our Games/Apps Guide for even more gaming discounts and announcements like this Mario battle royale game!

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Dynamic 4K gaming on PlayStation 4 Pro Take gaming to a whole new level with PS4 Pro. Designed and built to take advantage of 4K and HDR display technology, PlayStation 4 Pro combines vibrant, more lifelike colours with stunning dynamic 4K to deliver breath-taking visuals and incredible performance.

