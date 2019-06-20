Amazon offers up to 40% off Logitech gear from $15: mice, speakers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Logitech Mac accessories, speakers and gaming gear. Starting from just $15, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s Gold Box has a number of all-time lows on highly-rated Logitech gear including mice, desktop speakers, keyboards, headsets, webcams and more. While not everything has perfect reviews here, all of our top picks below are at the best price we can find and carry solid ratings. Head below for all the details.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers $60 (Reg. $80+)
- G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse $20 (Reg. $27+)
- MX Master Wireless Mouse $47 (Reg. $60)
- G560 LIGHTSYNC PC Gaming Speakers $150 (Reg. $200)
- G933 Artemis 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset $80 (Reg. $100)
- G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse $15 (Reg. $20)
- C615 HD Laptop Webcam $25.50 (Reg. $35+)
- And many more…
Outside of today’s Gold Box sale, we still have Logitech’s K750 Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard down at $40 (Reg. $60). That’s on top of some solid CORSAIR gaming peripheral deals like this K70 RGB MK.2 Gaming Keyboard for $110 ($40 off) and its customizable Glaive RGB Mouse at $33 ($27 off).
Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers:
- Easy-Switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources—just pause the audio on one and press play on the other
- 24 Watt Peak/12 Watt RMS power and superior drivers deliver balanced audio. Well designed port tubes play notes that most speakers this size cannot
- Adjust the volume and pair Bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion-activated, back-lit controls on the speaker front
