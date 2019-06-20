Enjoy your favorite drink in a BEAST Tumbler, now on sale from $17 at Woot

Today only, Woot offers the BEAST 20-ounce Tumbler Bundle for $16.99. Upgrade to the 30-ounce version for $18.99. Free shipping applies for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is added. Amazon charges at least $21 for the smaller of the two, and it has never dipped below $20 there. These are the best deals we could find for these tumblers. Available in your choice of 11 colors, you’ll also receive two scratch-proof steel straws, a splashproof lid, and a cleaning brush. The BEAST Tumbler is BPA-free and features double-wall insulation to keep drinks at their optimal temperatures. It has over 7,500 reviews on Amazon, where it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Wish the BEAST Tumbler had a handle? Good news — you can purchase a removable one from $7 Prime shipped. Just place the ring over the tumbler and adjust it down to a height that’s most convenient for you. The handle itself has ergonomic finger and thumb grips for a comfortable carry.

BEAST Tumbler:

With so many second-rate tumblers available on the market we wanted to set ourselves apart from the competition! Presenting the Beast Bundle: 1 Pure 18/8 food-grade stainless steel curved straw & 1 Closable Sliding Spill Resistant Shatterproof Crystal Clear BPA Free Lid, all presented in a beautiful Gift Box.

