Enjoy your favorite drink in a BEAST Tumbler, now on sale from $17 at Woot

- Jun. 20th 2019 11:08 am ET

0

Today only, Woot offers the BEAST 20-ounce Tumbler Bundle for $16.99. Upgrade to the 30-ounce version for $18.99. Free shipping applies for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee is added. Amazon charges at least $21 for the smaller of the two, and it has never dipped below $20 there. These are the best deals we could find for these tumblers. Available in your choice of 11 colors, you’ll also receive two scratch-proof steel straws, a splashproof lid, and a cleaning brush. The BEAST Tumbler is BPA-free and features double-wall insulation to keep drinks at their optimal temperatures. It has over 7,500 reviews on Amazon, where it’s rated 4.5/5 stars.

Wish the BEAST Tumbler had a handle? Good news — you can purchase a removable one from $7 Prime shipped. Just place the ring over the tumbler and adjust it down to a height that’s most convenient for you. The handle itself has ergonomic finger and thumb grips for a comfortable carry.

BEAST Tumbler:

With so many second-rate tumblers available on the market we wanted to set ourselves apart from the competition! Presenting the Beast Bundle: 1 Pure 18/8 food-grade stainless steel curved straw & 1 Closable Sliding Spill Resistant Shatterproof Crystal Clear BPA Free Lid, all presented in a beautiful Gift Box.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot

About the Author