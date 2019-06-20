Save up to 67% on select digital Marvel Critics’ Choice graphic novels from $1

Following up its BOGO free comics sale, ComiXology is discounting another selection of Marvel Critics’ Choice digital releases. This time around, you’ll be able to save up to 67%, with deals starting under $1. One of our favorite deals is on Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collection: Kraven’s Last Hunt at $7.99. Normally $20, you’ll save 60% and bring the price on this graphic novel down to a new low. With Far From Home’s theatrical debut still two weeks away, this 496-page collection is a great way to hold yourself over with plenty of web-slinging action. Head below for additional top picks from the sale including Captain America, Daredevil, Venom and more.

Other notable Marvel Critics’ Choice deals:

If you’re more of a DC comic fan, ComiXology has your back there as well. Right now you can save up to 90% on a selection of Superman releases, as well as Ghost in the Shell and more from $1.

For those who can’t decide between DC or Marvel, ComiXology’s Unlimited service allows you to enjoy the best of both. Learn more about how to get the most out of it in our in-depth getting started guide.

Amazing Spider-Man Kraven’s Last Hunt synopsis:

Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson are getting married! But Kraven the Hunter is going to make sure the wall-crawler ends up six feet under — literally! It begins with an all-time classic encounter with Wolverine that changes Spidey’s life forever, leading to the death of one of his best friends! In the wake of tragedy, Peter pops the question — but the honeymoon is short-lived, as Kraven goes to extreme lengths to prove himself superior to his greatest foe! As one of comics’ most introspective, psychological sagas ever unfolds, the Hunter will learn that it’s one thing to defeat Spider-Man — but another to expect him to stay down!

