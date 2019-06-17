ComiXology kicks off BOGO FREE Marvel digital comics sale from under $1

To kick off the week, ComiXology just launched a buy one get one FREE sale on a wide selection of Marvel digital comics when code MARVEL2019 has been applied at checkout. Today’s sale includes deals starting at under $1, but one of our favorite options in the deal is on Secret Wars at $16.99. This collection of essential comics details the demise of the Marvel Universe which is told over 284 pages. Marvel Legacy is a great option to use as your freebie, but you’ll also find a variety of additional top picks down below.

Taking advantage of today’s deal will let you snag two comics for the price of one. The only caveats are that you apply the code from above at checkout and that the freebie will be of equal or lesser value.

Another standout for us is on Star Wars: Vader Dark Visions Volume 1 for $4.99. Grabbing this comic means you can pick up the second volume for free, or a variety of other Star Wars comics.

Other top picks:

Looking to get a feel for ComiXology’s Unlimited service and learn more about how to get the most out of Amazon’s comic storefront? Check out our in-depth getting started guide.

Secret Wars synopsis:

The Marvel Universe is no more! The interdimensional Incursions have eliminated each and every alternate universe one by one. And now — despite the best efforts of the scientists, sages and superhumans — the Marvel Universe and Ultimate Universe have collided…and been destroyed! All that exists in the vast empty cosmos is a single, titanic patchwork planet made of the fragmented remains of hundreds of devastated dimensions: Battleworld! And the survivors of this multiversal catastrophe all bend their knee to Battleworld’s master: Doctor Doom! What strange creatures inhabit this world? Which familiar faces will return? And what happens when Battleworld’s various domains go to war? The Marvel Universe is dead — and the victors of the Secret Wars will determine what comes next!

