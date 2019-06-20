Even though the era of true wireless earbuds has arrived, higher-end audio companies are still managing to find success targeting releases towards the audiophile crowd. The very same listeners willing to shell out big bucks for studio-grade cans still need options for enjoying hi-fi music on-the-go. And with AirPods’ sound quality not cutting it for many, that’s where RHA’s new T20 Wireless Earphones come in. Cutting the cord on one of its more popular releases, the brand’s new earbuds come as feature-packed as it gets. More details below.

RHA is well-known throughout the premium and audiophile headphone space. Unlike brands like Audeze whose high-end products demand an equally premium price tag, RHA offers a nice mix of hi-fi headphones at more affordable price points. For its latest debut,

T20 Earphones pack hi-fi audio quality in a wireless design

Compared to the standard wired edition T20 Earphones, you’ll find much of the same feature set. A pair of 10mm DualCoil drivers are said to offer cutting-edge audio clarity and accurate sound reproduction. The build-quality remains unchanged as well. RHA is still leverages injection moulded stainless steel to give the T20 Wireless Earphones a premium design.

So what has been altered for the company’s latest release? The major change is right in the name, RHA’s new T20 Wireless Earphones pack a nearly cord-free design but with the same hi-fi experience.

Rather than rely just on run-of-the-mill Bluetooth, you’ll find aptX compatibility; a technology which offers better compression ratio, a higher data rate of 352kbps and other enhancements. All you really need to know is that the inclusion should ultimately result in better sounding audio.

To cut the cord, RHA has packed much of the T20 Wireless’ components into a neckband on the earphones. You’ll enjoy 12 hours of audio playback on a single charge and the earphones also carry an IPX4 rating; meaning you can expect them to survive encounters with sweat, light rain and the like.

Other notable inclusions here are ten extra pairs of earbud tips, which come not just in a variety of sizes, but materials as well. Three different tuning filters make the cut as well, which adjust the sound signature to better accompany the music you’re rocking out to. There’s also USB-C charging, which is always a perk.

RHA’s new T20 Wireless Earphones are now available

The latest T20 Wireless Earphones are now available for purchase directly from RHA. They’ll set you back $249.95, which is in-line with most other cordless audiophile-grade buds.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In a world where just about every company has its own take on truly wireless earbuds, RHA’s new T20 Earphones won’t be for everyone. But at their price point, I’m sure the demographic in search of a way to easily enjoy hi-fi tunes on the go is larger than you may expect.

