Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $14, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony’s PSN is offering Persona 5 for $15.99 or $13.99 if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Regularly $20 in physical form at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $4. This one still sells for $20 at Best Buy as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2 pre-orders, The Last of Us Remastered, Alien: Isolation, Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition, Sonic Mania, Mega Man 11, Days Gone and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- South Park Fractured But Whole $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Alien: Isolation $15 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Days Gone $36 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $27.50 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- The Last of Us Remastered $9 (Reg. $20) | eBay
- Diablo 3 Eternal Switch $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania $12 (Reg. 20) | Amazon
- SONIC FORCES $15 (Reg. $30) | Xbox
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 from $14 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+) | eBay
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $52 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Releases July 19th
- The Division 2 Xbox One $32 (Reg. $60) | CDKeys
- Or $40 at Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition $25 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Resident Evil 2 $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Or digital for $36 at Amazon
- Fallout 4 GOTY $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Releases November 15th, 2019
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
