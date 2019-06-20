Today’s Best Game Deals: Persona 5 $14, Mario Maker 2 pre-order $52, more

- Jun. 20th 2019 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Sony’s PSN is offering Persona 5 for $15.99 or $13.99 if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Regularly $20 in physical form at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find by at least $4. This one still sells for $20 at Best Buy as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2 pre-orders, The Last of Us Remastered, Alien: Isolation, Stardew Valley Collector’s Edition, Sonic Mania, Mega Man 11, Days Gone and many more. 

