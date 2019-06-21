Now that summer has officially arrived, we’re one step closer to the launch of LEGO’s most recent round of kits. Today we’re getting a look at another theme that’ll be receiving some additional creations later this year. Included in LEGO’s summer wave of sets are three new Minecraft builds that recreate various locations from the virtual world. Head below a closer look and for all the details on adding them to your collection.

LEGO returns with new Minecraft sets this summer

LEGO’s Minecraft theme has been going strong since its initial release, and the upcoming summer sets look to continue that momentum. In the second wave of kits inspired by the popular video game we’ll be getting three different builds that offer various locations and foes from the Minecraft world.

Prices for the three upcoming kits have been converted from Euros. There’s no official word on what they’ll cost here in the United States, but the estimates below are in-line with pricing tiers of previously-released sets.

The Wool Farm (21153)

Starting at $20 (€20), The Wool Farm is the most affordable entry in the series of the upcoming kits. Comprised of 260 pieces, this build assembles a Steve minifigure alongside three different sheep figures. The main aspect of the build is a large brick-built sheep which is comprised of various blocks. You’ll also find plenty of additional crafting elements, allowing you to build a variety of different structures. Luckily, there aren’t any creepers to worry about here to get in the way of crafting.

The Blaze Bridge (21154)

Stepping up to the $40 (€40) price point is The Blaze Bridge, a 372-piece build that includes an Alex minifigure. Compared to The Wool Farm, this mid-ranged kit ups the ante on playability. It incorporates several ways to change the layout of the build like a crumbling platform and movable floating platform. Also included in the second of LEGO’s summer Minecraft sets is a Wither Skeleton as well as two Blaze figures.

The Creeper Mine (21155)

Lastly there’s The Creeper Mine, which is by far the largest creation in LEGO’s summer wave of Minecraft sets. It stacks up to 834 bricks, includes three different minifgures as well as a creeper and several animal figures. Taking on the appearance of a giant creeper, the mine is filled with things to uncover and tons of items from the game. Expect to pay $90 (€80) for the build.

LEGO’s Minecraft summer sets expected to arrive in August

Even though we’ve gotten some official images and pricing details of this summer’s LEGO Minecraft sets, confirmed release dates are nowhere to be seen. We do know that the formerly-announced T.rex Rampage kit; will be arriving next month; but it is unlikely these new kits will be debuted then. Odds are we won’t see these video game-inspired sets until August. That’s when the new Empire State Building is slated for release, so it matches up with the next release window from LEGO.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The Minecraft sets have always been some of the more unique builds that LEGO offers; and these summer creations are certainly no different. Each of the kits packs the usual colorful design that’s bustling with creators and accessories from the virtual world.

Source: Promobricks

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!