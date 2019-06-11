May was just about as notable a month as they come for LEGO releases, and it looks like the brand isn’t looking to change that for June. Today, we’re getting our first look at the latest set in the Jurassic Park theme, which brings the iconic gate into LEGO form for the first time. T. rex Rampage 75936 pairs a whopping 3,120 pieces with six notable minifigures alongside the largest brick-built dinosaur released so far. Head below to get a closer look at the kit and to see when you’ll be able to add it to your collection.

LEGO’s latest Jurassic Park kit makes a roaring entrance

Stacking up to a massive 3,120 pieces, the company’s most recent set is also one of its largest to date. Fitting into the Jurassic Park theme, LEGO’s T. rex Rampage kit assembles the most iconic aspect of the film franchise. The theme park gate stands over 16-inches tall and is packed with miniature vignettes from the film. It features a working door mechanism as well as an eye-catching sign with the dinosaur theme park’s logo.

And because this is in fact a Jurassic Park build, there has to be a dinosaur. LEGO is bringing the mighty T. rex into brick-built form like never before. In this kit, the creation measures over 27-inches long and stands over eight-inches tall. It’s certainly the largest LEGO dino ever officially released and utilizes some notable techniques to pull off the distinct T. rex look.

Plus, to fully round out the Jurassic Park theming, the new LEGO set includes six minifigures from the first film. You’ll find brick-built versions of John Hammond, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry, as well as Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant minifigures. The first three also happen to be the first LEGO appearances of the characters and are set-exclusives. A display plaque rounds out the build’s notable inclusions.

Fan-made creations have been a recent focus of LEGO. So while today’s release may not feature Ideas branding, it does have similar origins. Back in 2015, the LEGO Ideas team shot down a product that was essentially today’s release. So while we may have had to wait four years, it’s nice to see that LEGO is still drawing on past creations submitted by the community.

Assemble LEGO’s latest Jurassic Park kit starting next month

T. rex Rampage will be available starting on July 1st and will retail for $249.99. LEGO VIP members will be able to bring home the new Jurassic Park set a tad earlier, starting on June 19th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Issuing a USC-grade Jurassic Park set has been a long time coming from LEGO. The brand has been releasing a steady stream of dino-packed builds since the beginning of the year, and it looks like that’s culminated in today’s epic debut.

Not only is it just plain awesome by looks alone, but the T. rex Rampage kit also has one of the best part-per-dollar ratios we’ve seen recently. Especially for a set this size, clocking in at just over $0.08 per brick is significantly better than expected on a build like this. So all-around, it doesn’t matter if you’re just a LEGO fan or adore the Jurassic Park franchise, this kit is a must-have.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!