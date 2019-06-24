Travel in style with TUMI luggage & accessories at up to 60% off from $33

Nordstrom Rack TUMI Flash Event offers up to 60% off select luggage, briefcases, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. Update your old briefcase with the Acer Slim Nylon option that’s on sale for $165. To compare, this briefcase was originally priced at $275. It easily fits your 15-inch MacBook and it has adjustable straps for comfortable holding. This briefcase is great for school, work, and everyday activities. It also has an array of exterior pockets for quick access to essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

