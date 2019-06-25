Amazon Prime Day set to launch 50 exclusive products: LEGO, Belkin, many more

Early this morning Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2019, which is slated to take place across 48 hours starting Monday, July 15th. Buried in the press release was details on a new aspect of Amazon’s multi-day event: Prime-exclusive product launches. The online giant will be working in partnership to announce nearly 50 products, which will be available only to Prime members during the event. Some of the most notable brands partnering with Amazon on these Prime Day launches include mophie, Philips, Belkin, Mr. Coffee, and LEGO. Hit the jump for an in-depth look at what is to come on July 15th, and our favorite Amazon-exclusive products.

Prime Day launches offer exclusive pre-orders for Amazon members

All told Amazon is featuring some 50 products as Prime-exclusive launches in July. There are additional offers on clothing and other home goods which will get the same billing at that time. In typical Amazon fashion, this promotion goes big, delivering new products from some of the biggest names out there.

Release dates vary, with some actually starting on July 1st, while others will not ship until July 15th. Details are somewhat thin on how long these products will be Prime-exclusive launches. Our best guess at this time is that Amazon will remove this designation shortly after Prime Day 2019 concludes.

featured amazon prime day launches

Our favorite Amazon-exclusive launches

Headlining the list of Prime Day launches is the LEGO Star Wars Boost Droid Coding System for $200. Previously announced last month, this is arguably the biggest product launch of the bunch as LEGO doesn’t often stray outside of first-party exclusives. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Another standout is mophie’s new Juice Pack Air for iPhone XR. The $100 case will provide wireless charging and MFi certification in what it’s calling a “low-profile design.. Much like Apple’s own smart battery cases, it will be able to charge wirelessly or with a Lightning cable.

One other standout for us is the new Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars Millennium Falcon figurine. Larger than most Funkos, it comes in at 5.5-inches tall, is 10.5-inches wide and 13.25-inches long and includes a window box display.

You can see the entire lot of Prime Day-exclusive launches on this landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

After five years of Prime Day, it’s pretty easy to know what to expect. There will be great deals and a mess of promotions from other retailers trying to compete with Amazon. But these Prime Day-exclusive launches honestly have me pretty excited. This takes Amazon’s two-day event to a whole new level and brings some excitement which has started to lack as the event has stretched into 48 hours worth of craziness.

