Prime Day 2019 is under a month away, if early leaks and past years tell us anything. At this point you're hopefully familiar with Amazon's biggest shopping event of the summer. You'll of course need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals. While Prime Day 2019 may be more predictable than ever in terms of the experience (you know, a mind-bending stream of deals) pinpointing exact price drops and promotions can be much more difficult. Hit the jump for our five Prime Day 2019 predictions along with a glimpse of what we know so far about this year's event.

Prime Day 2019 predictions center around a two-day event

Previously Prime Day, going back as far as 2015, was centered around a single-day event that started at 3AM EST and ran for 24 hours. That stretched to 30 hours in 2017 and 36 hours last year. For Prime Day 2019? I’m calling two full days worth of deals.

Early leaks suggest that Prime Day proper is set for July 15th this year. At the latest, it will kick-off on Monday July 14th at noon. But recent trends suggest that launch time will be 3AM on the 14th, with a full 48 hours worth of deals. So yeah, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.

While the actual Prime Day event is likely to take place on July 15th, Prime-only deals may start popping up on July 1st. That makes it all the more important to have a Prime membership ready to rock and roll by the end of this month.

The lowest Echo Dot price we’ve ever seen

Each year Amazon’s biggest Prime Day promotions center around its line of Alexa products. One of our biggest Prime Day 2019 predictions is that Echo Dot will drop to its lowest price ever. The regularly $50 speaker had previously fallen to $24 back on Black Friday 2018. For Prime Day? I think it drops to $20…maybe even $15.

Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s biggest weapons when it comes to keeping shoppers within the Prime ecosystem. Because of that, Prime Day 2019 is a great time to get these nifty little speakers into more shoppers’ hands. And if you’ve not been following along, Simon lays out a number of compelling arguments for why Echo Dot should already be in your home come Prime Day 2019.

On top that, all of Amazon’s Kindle E-readers, Fire Tablets, Fire TV devices and other in-house tech is guaranteed to be on sale for Prime Day 2019.

Amazon Prime memberships will be on sale

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a straight outright cash discount on Amazon Prime. In fact, it’s been years. So we’re due for a Prime membership discount, and I think of all the Prime Day 2019 predictions, this may be the biggest surprise. Look for Amazon to discount its year-long subscription plan to under $100 for one-day only, perhaps July 14th. This will help bring more shoppers into the fold and keep them around for the foreseeable future.

Skip the online wait and go to Whole Foods

Much like we predicted last year, it’s easy to expect that Amazon will be increasing its Prime Day influence at Whole Foods locations. You can expect to see a smattering of promotions centered around Whole Foods’ 365 brand, but we’ll also likely be getting Alexa devices in-store as well.

One thing to keep an eye on, Amazon might slip in a promotion that nets shoppers an extra credit when using an Amazon Locker for pickup. This would be a nice bonus but not something to expect.

The best of the best Prime Day 2019 predictions? A serious Apple Gold Box

Amazon has been more and more aggressive with the discounts on Apple products since it rolled out an official storefront last year. Periodically we’ve seen discounts on previous-generation devices, particularly 12-inch MacBooks and iPad Pro. Look for Amazon to go above and beyond this year and truly make a splash for Apple’s first Prime Day with an official relationship in tow.

What are your biggest Prime Day 2019 predictions? Let us know in the comments below.

