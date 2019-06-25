Expand your iPhoneography w/ this three lens kit for just $4.50 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-pack of iPhone Lenses for $4.49 Prime shipped when the code 755WLBHF is used at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. You’ll get a 0.4x wide angle, 180-degree fisheye, and 10x macro lens with this kit, expanding your photography potential through your iPhone’s lens. This is a great setup even for those with the iPhone XS as it will give you more variety in shots than just the two built-in lenses on the phone. Rated 4+ stars from over 60%.

AMIR iPhone Lens Kit features:

3 in 1 HD Lens – Including superior quality 0.4x Super Wide Angle Lens + 10x Macro Lens + 180° Fisheye Lens, they can always meet all you demand on photography. Enjoy the high quality and incredible images.

High Clarity & Professional – Made of high-class glass and solid aluminum, these professional HD Lens reduce glass flare & ghosting caused by reflections. Covered by a lightweight and strong shell, PVC made clip, these tiny clip-on detachable HD lens are professional but easy to use.

Portable & Universal – Portable and detachable universal lens clip design, slinky silver appearance make it the fashionable and useful gadgets to take away with.

Total Compatiblity: Fit for iPhone 7/6S/6, iPad Air 2/1, iPad Mini 3/2, Samsung Galaxy Blackberry Bold Touch, Sony Xperia, Motorola, Android, and any other smartphones. No need to bearing a heavy SLR in your tourism. No more time wasted when struggle to take a group photo. 3 in 1 Lens Kit is enough.

Please Note – The Macro Lens and the Fisheye Lens are attached together upon arrival. When you use the Fisheye Lens, please DO not detach the Fisheye Lens from the Macro Lens.

