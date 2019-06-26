Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $45, more

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger for $44.78 shipped. Normally you’d pay $60 direct from Samsung, with today’s offer marking only the second notable discount and a price drop to within $1 of the all-time low. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your handset powered up while traveling. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones two times or more. A 7.5W Qi charging pad is built right in alongside USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Reviews are still coming in, but Samsung’s line of smartphone accessories are highly-rated overall.
On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.
The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.
