After Amazon, Target, and eBay have all announced Prime Day-style events, Dell has announced its Black Friday in July sale. With an eye on nearly every category from consumer to professional, gaming, and small business, this promotion seemingly has something for everyone. The deals will start on July 1st at 8AM ET, while doorbusters will kick-off on July 8th. Head below for more on the Dell Black Friday in July event.

Dell Black Friday in July event has everyone covered

Dell has been running Black Friday in July events for a few years now. Oftentimes the best deals come on gaming PCs, and various accessories like hard drives or first-party Dell products like monitors. Dell is giving us a sneak preview of what to expect in a few major categories, including PC deals, accessories, and gaming.

Per Dell, here is what you can expect:

Dell is releasing its Black Friday in July deals for this sales season. This includes deals across all personal, small business and gaming PCs, monitors and other electronics at an amazing value.

Here are a few of our top picks from today’s Dell Black Friday in July announcement:

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop with 7 th Gen AMD A6-9220e Processor – $129.99 (Save $100)

Gen AMD A6-9220e Processor – (Save $100) Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop with Intel 8 th Gen i5 processor – $549.99 (Save $120)

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop with Intel 9 th Gen i7 Processor – $1699.99 (Save $710)

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel 9 th Gen i7 Processor – $999.99 (Save $350)

Ultimate Ears BLAST Bluetooth Speaker – $69.99 (Save $110.00)

Alienware 34 Curved Monitor – AW3418DW + $75 Dell Promo eGift Card- $799.99 (save $700)

You can expect this Black Friday in July event to host even more deals than what’s been detailed above next week. Of course, we’ll have all of the coverage from Prime Day and other sales right here at 9to5Toys.

