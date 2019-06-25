With Amazon’s yearly Prime Day just around the corner, other retailers are getting in on the action. Just today, Target announced that it will debut Target Deal Days. This sale is set to take place on July 15th and 16th, which is the same exact dates that Amazon Prime Day will take place. Why should Target Deal Days excite you? There’s no membership required and you can even get your items the same day you order them with in-store pickup or same-day delivery.

Target Deal Days are July 15th and 16th

Target Deal Days is a direct competition with Amazon’s Prime Day. Last year, Target had a one-day sale that was one of the company’s biggest days of the year for online sales, according to Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. Instead of doing a single day this time around, Target has decided to launch a two-day long discount extravaganza.

You’ll find “rarely-on-sale” products on Target Deal Days, along with exclusive deals on home, apparel, and more. There are “hundreds of thousands of items” on sale during Target Deal Days, with new sales being added each of the two days. Target shoppers can save even more by using their REDcards, granting an extra 5% off already discounted prices.

Shop without leaving your home…or car

Target is offering free shipping on orders of $35 or more. If you have a REDcard, shipping included on all orders. If you’d prefer to get your items the same day, then Target is also allowing you to use Shipt to get products delivered to your home within hours, or use Order Pickup or Drive Up to grab your items at your local Target superstore.

Amazon better watch out

Though Amazon is considered king of online retail, other stores have been aiming to take a chip out of the e-commerce giant. Walmart now offers one-day shipping and membership options, and other retailers are starting to join in on Amazon’s yearly deal-slinging tactics. The biggest takeaway here is that Amazon requires a yearly (or monthly, if you’d prefer) membership to enjoy many of its features or discounts. Target, on the other hand, doesn’t require this at all.

9to5Toys’ take

This year will be an interesting one, it seems. With Amazon’s Prime Day around the corner, and now Target announcing its Target Deal Days, I’m very curious to see what other retailers will join in on this discount slinging action. Walmart? eBay? Who else?

