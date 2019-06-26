Amazon is offering two Echo Show 5’s on sale for $149.98 shipped. This is $30 off buying two separately, bringing it down to $75 each instead of the normal $90. This recently-announced Echo device is the perfect smart home accessory to pick up before Prime Day. Amazon is known for doing Alexa-exclusive deals during its massive 48-hour sale, and shopping via a touchscreen on the Echo Show 5 is far easier than trying to get your voice assistant to order something with nothing more than just your voice. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re wanting the most budget-friendly way to get Alexa-exclusive deals, check out the refurbished Echo Dot 3rd Generation for $30 shipped. There’s no screen, so you’re relying on Alexa’s accuracy of translating your words to commands, but she’s pretty good at that, really.

Echo Show 5 features:

Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family.

Made to fit your life – Cook along to step-by-step recipes. Easily update to-do lists and calendars. Glance at weather and traffic on your way out.

Big entertainment – Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks.

Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats.

Connect with video calling and messaging – Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Make announcements to other devices in your home.

Make it yours – Choose the clock face that fits your style best. Use your favorite photos on the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.

Designed around your privacy – Turn off the microphone and camera with one press of a button. Slide the built-in shutter to cover the camera.

