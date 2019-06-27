Upgrade your smart home w/ Wi-Fi light switches for $15 (Refurb, Orig. $40)

Kasa’s official eBay storefront is offering its Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch (HS200) for $14.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $40, it goes for $27 at Amazon now and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a great way to upgrade your kitchen or other lights with voice control through Alexa or Assistant without having to replace each individual bulb. Plus, you can use scheduling to make it look like you’re home even when you’re on vacation. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Keep the smart train going by picking up this Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $10 Prime shipped. You can use it to command lamps, toasters, coffee makers and more with just your voice.

While you’re at it, pick up Amazon’s Echo Dot 3rd Generation in refurbished condition for $25 shipped to give yourself the ability to control your lights with your voice. More of a Google Assistant fan? The Google Home Mini is on sale for $25 right now, too.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!