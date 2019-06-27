One-year PlayStation Plus memberships are back down to $40 shipped (Reg. $60)

Trusted games dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the current best price we can find. While we did see it drop slightly lower during the big summer sales a couple weeks ago, today’s deal is matching the official Sony E3 2019 price drop. These PS Plus subs can stack so even if your current membership still has months left on it, don’t get stuck paying full price when you run out. It provides online multiplayer, huge game deals, access to the free game lineup and more. Head below for additional details.

Playstation Plus Membership:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

