Just $6 will let you dock and charge two PS4 controllers (Save 35%)

Megadream (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its PS4 DualShock Charging Station for $6.29 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced for around $10, today’s deal is over 35% off and is the best offer we could find. Those who know me are fully aware that I’m a bit of a neat-freak. This led me to buying controller charging docks for a Wii U, Switch, and PlayStation 4. Not only is my gaming space in order, my controllers are always topped off too. Grab this low cost charging station today to declutter your gaming room and always be ready to play. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want the freedom to charge while playing? The Anker Powerline microUSB Cable is $6 and is built to withstand over 5000 bends. It’s six feet long, providing a comfortable amount of slack to let you stay powered up while leveling up.

Megadream PS4 DualShock Charging Station features:

FAST CHARGING STATION – With 2 built-in micro USB adapter ports, Allows you to charge up your PS4 / PS4 Pro / PS4 Slim Controllers simultaneously. One controller just needs 2.5 hours and 4 hours for two

SAFE – With built-in excellent smart protector chip, you’ll never get over charged /over heated /over current / over voltage / short circuit / over discharger your PS4 controllers.

