The spaceship sim roguelike FTL Faster Than Light for iPad now $3 (Reg. $10)

The beloved indie game FTL: Faster Than Light for iPad is now on sale for $2.99. Regularly $10, today’s deal is matching the lowest we ova tracked outside of a brief holiday offer last year. The is a spaceship sim roguelike where players must give orders to the crew, manage power distribution and zero in on targets with the weapons systems. Along with its 4+ star ratings from over 4,000 gamers, we also have a nice deal on the PC/Mac version below.

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

Mac/PC via Steam: FTL: Faster Than Light: $2.50 (Reg. $10)

FTL: Faster Than Light:

In FTL you experience the atmosphere of running a spaceship trying to save the galaxy. It’s a dangerous mission, with every encounter presenting a unique challenge with multiple solutions. What will you do if a heavy missile barrage shuts down your shields? Reroute all power to the engines in an attempt to escape, power up additional weapons to blow your enemy out of the sky, or take the fight to them with a boarding party? This “spaceship simulation roguelike-like” allows you to take your ship and crew on an adventure through a randomly generated galaxy filled with glory and bitter defeat.

