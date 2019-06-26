The Room iOS/Android/PC series sale with deals from $1 or less (Reg. up to $5)

While we saw a some great deals on The Room series for iOS yesterday, it looks like almost all the games in the series are seeing notable price drops across all platforms now. That includes iOS, Android and PC via Steam. The Room 3, for example, is down to $1.99 on iOS, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store and the best we have seen in 2019. These BAFTA and Apple award winning puzzlers feature alternate endings, detailed and intricate item/environment design and more as player’s attempt to solve a series of “trials devised by a mysterious figure known only as The Craftsman.” Rated 4+ stars from ten of thousands of gamers. Head below for everything.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before you head below for all of today’s The Room deals, there’s a whole lot more iOS price drops where these came from. Alto’s Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Kingdom Rush games and many more are all on sale this week. That’s on top of this morning’s price drops.

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

Android: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

Android: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

Android: The Room: Old Sins: $3 (Reg. $5)

Steam PC: The Room: Old Sins: $0.50 (Reg. $5)

Steam PC: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $4)

Steam PC: The Room Three: $1.50 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Construction Sim 3, Vertigo Racing, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Yakuza 0 $13.50, AC Origins + Odyssey $30, more

The Room Three:

PICK-UP-AND-PLAY DESIGN Easy to begin yet hard to put down, enjoy a unique mix of intriguing puzzles with a simple user interface. INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS A tactile experience so natural you can almost feel the surface of each object. EXPANDED LOCATIONS Lose yourself in a variety of stunning new environments, each spanning multiple areas. INTRICATE OBJECTS Rotate, zoom and examine dozens of artifacts to discover their hidden secrets. ATMOSPHERIC AUDIO A haunting soundtrack coupled with dynamic sound effects create an unforgettable soundscape.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!