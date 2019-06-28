Save nearly $25 on this 4K action camera and record it all this summer for $35

ApemanDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4K Waterproof Action Camera for $34.99 shipped when the code UI99XKUD is used at checkout. This is down nearly $25 from its going rate and is the best available. If the high prices of GoPro action cameras have you hesitating on pulling the trigger, this budget-friendly alternative is a great choice. Still sporting 4K video capture and waterproofing, you’ll be able to enjoy using this camera in a variety of environments. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This $13 Prime shipped 32GB microSD card is a must-have with any 4K action camera. It has read and write speeds of up to 100MB/s, which is fast enough to withstand 4K recording. Plus, the included microSD to SD adapter makes it simple to retrieve the footage once you’re done filming.

Apeman 4K Action Camera features:

Impressive videos with 4K and photos with 16 MP in loop recording, time lapse, burst photo. Advanced Sensor to capture every exciting moment for you.

Hands-free operation of the APEMAN A77 with 2.4G remote control. Put the remote control on your wrist while installing the sports camera on your helmet, convenient to record moments in places you can’t reach.

View photos and videos via preview and playback, change settings – all directly on the phone via App ‘iSmart DV ‘. HDMI, USB and AV video output are available for connection to computers, televisions and projectors.

With waterproof housing, enjoy water sports, such as swimming, diving, surfing and so on. You can explore the unknown underwater world.

Equipped with complete accessories for most action cameras even Go-pro. Dual improved1050mAh batteries to record up to 180 minutes totally.

