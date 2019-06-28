Crocs Independence Day Sale cuts an extra 25% off sitewide with deals from $11

Crocs takes an extra 25% off men’s, women’s, and kids’ shoes sitewide during its Independence Day Sale. Discount is applied in-cart. Receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The unisex Baya Clog is a Crocs best-seller and currently on sale for $30, which is $15 off the original rate. These shoes are great for summer, due to their waterproof material. They are great for the beach, pool or lake and feature a breathable, cushioned design. With over 2,700 reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

