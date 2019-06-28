The hardcover Watch Dogs Legion Companion Book for $20 (Pre-order, Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the hardcover Watch Dogs Legion: Companion Book for $20.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a pre-order with a March 3rd, 2020 release date, which is three days before the highly-anticipated release of Watch Dogs: Legion on PS4 and Xbox One. As always, you’ll receive the lowest price between now and the release date regardless of what you dish out now. It contains 144-pages of “research files and information that provide an overview of key aspects of the universe” including imagery, factions, vehicles, weapons, tech and more. Ratings are thin on this pre-order, but the author’s other gaming-related publications have received solid reviews. More details below.

For more information of the new Watch Dogs game head over to our Ubisoft E3 2019 coverage. You’ll find more details about the “recruit anyone in the world” gameplay and the debut trailer. Here are all of today’s best game deals (including a deep deal on the FF7 remake) and in case you missed it, here’s the spiritual successor to ActRaiser.

Watch Dogs Legion: Companion Book:

In a near-future London on the brink of becoming a complete authoritarian state, the only way to rise up is to recruit everyone in to the resistance. This in-world book gathers the investigative work of an American reporter who has followed DedSec’s history, from its emergence in the United States, to its influence around the world, and its sudden disappearance in London. The investigation picks up in the city as new forces emerge to rise up against the surveillance state.

