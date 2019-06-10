Bethesda and Microsoft kicked off E3 2019 and now it’s Ubisoft’s turn in the spotlight. The event showcased a wide range of upcoming releases from the publisher, including the next Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six titles, alongside some entirely new projects from Ubisoft. Head below for all of today’s most exciting reveals, gameplay trailers and so much more.

Watch Dogs Legion kicks off Ubisoft’s E3 event

To kick off the showcase, Ubisoft jumped right into introducing a new addition to the Watch Dogs franchise. As the latest release, Legion brings the hacking action to the downtown streets of a futuristic London. Swarming with drones and other high-tech gadgets, you’ll be able to recruit and switch between an army of vigilantes to fight back against an authoritarian regime.

The world is teaming with playable characters, which can all join an organization called DedSec. Each of the playable characters feature different skill sets and personalities. A charming AI assistant named Bagley ties the group together, which guides you through the world with various tips and pieces of intel.

It’ll be debuting on March 6th of next year and is now available for pre-order at Amazon.

Mythic Quest

Weirdly enough, Ubisoft followed up its initial debut by announcing a new Apple TV+ show. The trailer gave us a first look at what to expect, but it seems like HBO’s Silicon Valley centered around the perils of game development.

Adventure Time comes to Brawlhalla

Another small update from Ubisoft comes in the form of an expansion to its online fighting game, Brawlhalla. Adding several popular characters from Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time series.It’ll be available later today.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Following suit from Cyberpunk 2077’s Keanu Reeves casting, Breakpoint brings Daredevil star Jon Bernthal in as the protagonist of Ghost Recon’s newest release. Ubisoft didn’t give too much away with its cinematic trailer. But one thing that really amped up the crowd was the mention of AI teammates for solo play.

Ubisoft also teased a Terminator crossover for the game. Expect to hear more details closer to the games’s debut later this year. You’ll be able to dive into Ghost Recon Breakpoint officially on October 4th. Though Ubisoft is also launching a closed beta a month earlier on September 5th. It’s now available for pre-order at Amazon.

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

As one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchise, the publisher is now bringing a Tom Clancy title to smartphones. In what is a mashup of various past releases, you’ll be able to play as characters form the expansive series with simplified, topdown game. Expect to hear more closer to the game’s lunch.

Just Dance 2020

With the usual fanfare, Ubisoft teased Just Dance 2020. Aside from a team of choreographed dancers taking the stage, the publisher withheld showing off gameplay. Notably, it’ll be launching on all the major consoles, alongside Stadia and even the Wii. It’s now available for pre-order at Amazon.

For Honor: Shadows of The Hitokiri

The E3 2019 event also brought with it a new event for Ubisoft’s For Honor. Available now until June 27th, you’ll be able to play as a new female samurai character, Sakura. Theming is centered around the spirit of death along, and there’s a new fitting game mode called Soul Rush

Rainbow Six Quarantine

As the next release in Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six franchise, Quarantine was announced at the company’s E3 2019 event. Details are still scarce, but the game looks to offer a unique take on the series, bringing a new story alongside three-player co-op and more. It’ll be coming to consoles in early 2020.

Ubisoft gives The Division 2 updates at E3 2019

Having launched just a few months ago, we’ve now gotten more details on Ubisoft’s plan for The Division 2. Starting on June 13th, there will be a free-to-play weekend ahead of the debut of three upcoming DLC episodes.

The first will be debuting in July and will offer a new gameplay experience which centers around the fate of a failed caravan mission. Next up, Ubisoft will be bringing the second of the title’s eight-player raids into the mix come fall. And then in early 2020, a new man hunt-focused episode will be arriving.

Also noted in the 2019 E3 event was a progress update on Ubisoft’s The Division film, which is now being made in conjunction with Netflix.

Ubisoft debuts new UPlay+ service at E3 2019

One of the more interesting announcements from today’s event is the announcement of a new subscription service. Ubisoft’s new UPlay+ will be bringing premium editions over 100 different titles to PC for $14.99 per month. If you sign up now, you can enjoy free access in September when the service is said to launch. It features a good mix of classic titles and new or upcoming releases. Plus, in 2020 it’ll be coming to Google Stadia.

Roller Champions skates onto PC

This afternoon’s E3 2019 showcase also brought out a new title from Ubisoft. Roller Champions is touted as a team-based PVP sports game that’s effectively roller derby meets rocket league. If you’re looking to give the title a shot, a free pre-alpha demo launches today on Uplay PC.

Gods & Monsters premieres at Ubisoft’s 2019 E3 event

To wrap things up, Ubisoft unveiled yet another entirely new title, Gods & Monsters. From the same team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the game is said to take players on an epic journey through the fantastical world of Greek mythology. It’ll be launching in February of 2020.

In case you missed it, here’s everything from the EA E3 2019 event and yesterday’s Microsoft and Bethesda showcases. And you’ll find the rest of this year’s biggest E3 2019 reveals right here.

