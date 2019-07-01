Enjoy crisp, clean air w/ the Coway Mighty HEPA Purifier: $167.50 (Reg. $210)

Home Depot is offering the Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode in Black for $167.68 shipped. For comparison, Amazon currently has it listed for around $210 and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re fighting allergies this summer, be sure to clean your air with this HEPA purifier. This model uses a 4-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The LEVOIT Air Purifier is $80 when you clip the on-page coupon. It still offers HEPA filtering, though it only uses a 3-stage filtration system instead of a 4-stage that the above Coway uses.

Coway Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA:

The mighty air purifier is compact by design but is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency rating of 99. 97 percent, it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy.

